917,677 free flour bags of 10-kg distributed in eight days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :As many as 917,677 free flour bags of 10-kg each have so far been distributed among needy persons during the last eight days in the division.

The flour bags were being given to eligible persons, registered with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) after checking their status.

Furthermore, free flour bags were also being given to people having chips in their CNIC cards from super counters.

Presiding over a meeting here on Monday, Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed said that sitting areas under shade had been provided for people at all distribution centres in all four districts of the division.

She said that 213 profiteers had so far been fined Rs 527,000 in various markets and bazaars during the month of Ramazanul Mubarak. Seven shops were sealed and cases were registered against eight others.

She said that fruit and vegetables and other edible items were available for consumers at the cheapest rates at model bazaar under Ramazan special package as compared to open market.

She said that ghee manufacturers had cut prices at the rate of Rs 20 per kg on a voluntary basis adding that 47 wholesale points of sugar and ghee were functional across the division. Sugar at these points was being sold for Rs 95 per kg.