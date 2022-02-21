UrduPoint.com

9.1m Saplings To Be Planted In Sargodha Division: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2022 | 06:39 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Nabil Javed has said that a target has been set to plant 9.12 million saplings in the division during the upcoming spring tree plantation campaign.

He was presiding over a review meeting on the tree plantation campaign, here on Monday. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia, Conservator of Forests Mehr Muhammad Azeem, Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Yasir Bhatti and Director Development Bilal Hassan.

Mehr Azeem said that 62.

82 million saplings would be planted in government forests, 500,000 in other departments, 600,000 in defence and 1.72 million on private lands.

He told to the meeting that a divisional forest committee had also been set up with the objective of taking steps to ensure look-after of saplings, planted during the plantation campaign till they become full-grown trees.

The PHA DG told the meeting that the Authority would plant 25,000 saplings at various locations across the city during the tree plantation campaign.

