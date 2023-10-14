Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2023 | 07:42 PM

91pc work on Shahdara flyover project completed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Shahdara flyovers project early morning on Saturday.

Provincial Ministers Amir Mir and Azfar Ali Nasir also accompanied him. 91 per cent work of Shahdara flyovers mega project has been completed owing to continuous visits and personal monitoring of Mohsin Naqvi.

He reviewed development works on the project and inspected construction activities from the bridge up to Shahdara Chowk.

CM Mohsin Naqvi directed that asphalt work on the flyovers should be completed early adding that electricity poles fixed with the adjoining road of the project should be relocated to a substitute place at the earliest. He directed to start work on the new Ravi Bridge soon adding that Shahdara flyovers will be opened for traffic during the current month.

Traffic problem on the Shahdara Chowk will be resolved on a permanent basis with the completion of the project. Mohsin Naqvi was informed during the briefing that asphalt work on the surrounding roads of Shahdara flyovers is ongoing and asphalt work on the bridges will start soon while work on the last wall of the flyovers is ongoing.

Commissioner Lahore/DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed and the contractor gave a briefing about progress being made on the project.Secretary Housing,CCPO,Deputy Commissioner,CTO and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

