91st birth anniversary of Nusrat Bhutto observed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :The 91st birth anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto (Late) observed here Monday at provincial office of Pakistan People's Party-Bhutto (PPP-Bhutto).

Highlighting the political struggle of late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, the spokesman PPP-Bhutto Khwaja Shakeel said that sacrifices rendered by Nusrat Bhutto for the sake of democracy would always be remembered. He said she was great lady who always stood alongside her husband against undemocratic forces in Pakistan.

The courage of Begum Nusrat Bhutto was a source of inspiration for party workers and she gave them a clear message that there would be no compromise on the struggle for democracy even if it meant writing history with their blood, he added.

The ceremony besides other party workers was attended by Provincial Senior Vice President PPP-Bhutto Zaheerud Din Babar while members of provincial cabinet including Khwaja Shakeel, Amjad Ali, Shazia Khan, Fayaz Khan, Akhtar Khan, Niaz Khan and Tahir Mansoor.

On the occasion women councilor from Akbarpura, Begum Noor Jehan also announced joining of PPP-Bhutto.