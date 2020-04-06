92 arrested for violating Section 144 in Sargodha

Sargodha police on Monday arrested 92 people for violating Section 144 which is imposed by the provincial government in a bid to contain the spread of corona virus

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Sargodha police on Monday arrested 92 people for violating Section 144 which is imposed by the provincial government in a bid to contain the spread of corona virus.

Police spokesman said that police teams of various police stations have arrested 92 accused including 14 rickshaw drivers and impounded the rickshaw also from their respective jurisdiction during patrolling.

They were; shahid, hassnat, Muhammad Umair, Ghulam Mustafa, Amir Shahzad, Muhammad Arslan, Awais, Sanaullah, Umer Hayyat, Zaheer, Bilal, Tariq Mehmood, Muhammad Khan, Tahir and others.

Sargodha District Police Officer (DPO) Ammara Ather directed police to ensure implementation on the government ban on gathering and socialization to prevent people from corona virus outbreak.