UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

92 Arrested For Violating Section 144 In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 04:41 PM

92 arrested for violating Section 144 in Sargodha

Sargodha police on Monday arrested 92 people for violating Section 144 which is imposed by the provincial government in a bid to contain the spread of corona virus

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Sargodha police on Monday arrested 92 people for violating Section 144 which is imposed by the provincial government in a bid to contain the spread of corona virus.

Police spokesman said that police teams of various police stations have arrested 92 accused including 14 rickshaw drivers and impounded the rickshaw also from their respective jurisdiction during patrolling.

They were; shahid, hassnat, Muhammad Umair, Ghulam Mustafa, Amir Shahzad, Muhammad Arslan, Awais, Sanaullah, Umer Hayyat, Zaheer, Bilal, Tariq Mehmood, Muhammad Khan, Tahir and others.

Sargodha District Police Officer (DPO) Ammara Ather directed police to ensure implementation on the government ban on gathering and socialization to prevent people from corona virus outbreak.

Related Topics

Police Arslan Sargodha From Government

Recent Stories

Stock markets rebound on easing virus crisis but o ..

2 minutes ago

FDE announces results of annual central exams of 5 ..

27 seconds ago

265 food hampered delivered among needy people

29 seconds ago

KP Govt approves over Rs 1bln package for poor fam ..

30 seconds ago

Indonesia launches police unit to guard virus buri ..

31 seconds ago

Johnson Receives Oxygen Treatment Due to Persisten ..

35 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.