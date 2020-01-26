92 artistes to get cheques on 27th

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) ::The artiste support fund would be distributed among 92 artistes at the Multan Arts Council on January 27 (Monday).

Multan Arts Council Director Chaudhry Tahir Mahmood said that a ceremony would be held and Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi would be the chief guest.

He said cheques would be distributed among artistes of radio, television, film and stage.