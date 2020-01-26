UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

92 Artistes To Get Cheques On 27th

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 9 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 04:10 PM

92 artistes to get cheques on 27th

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) ::The artiste support fund would be distributed among 92 artistes at the Multan Arts Council on January 27 (Monday).

Multan Arts Council Director Chaudhry Tahir Mahmood said that a ceremony would be held and Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi would be the chief guest.

He said cheques would be distributed among artistes of radio, television, film and stage.

Related Topics

Multan Film And Movies January TV

Recent Stories

Arab Monetary Fund announces inclusion of Saudi Ri ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian Embassy&#039;s c ..

2 hours ago

China confirms first case of successful treatment ..

2 hours ago

No cases of coronavirus recorded in Saudi Arabia: ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Institute for Banking to send 25 professi ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health launches AI-based device to tre ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.