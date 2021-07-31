92 corona patients under treatment in Lady Reading Hospital: spokesman

The number of coronavirus patients in Lady Ready Hospital has risen to 92 and currently the number of patients in Intensive Care Unit registered as 6, Spokesman Muhammad Asim informed journalists here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :The number of coronavirus patients in Lady Ready Hospital has risen to 92 and currently the number of patients in Intensive Care Unit registered as 6, Spokesman Muhammad Asim informed journalists here on Saturday.

Giving details about the coronavirus position in the hospital, he confirmed the deaths of 3 patients wherein 20 other coronavirus patients have been admitted. He disclosed that the hospital administration has allotted 400 beds for coronavirus patients.