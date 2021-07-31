UrduPoint.com

92 Corona Patients Under Treatment In Lady Reading Hospital: Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 07:09 PM

92 corona patients under treatment in Lady Reading Hospital: spokesman

The number of coronavirus patients in Lady Ready Hospital has risen to 92 and currently the number of patients in Intensive Care Unit registered as 6, Spokesman Muhammad Asim informed journalists here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :The number of coronavirus patients in Lady Ready Hospital has risen to 92 and currently the number of patients in Intensive Care Unit registered as 6, Spokesman Muhammad Asim informed journalists here on Saturday.

Giving details about the coronavirus position in the hospital, he confirmed the deaths of 3 patients wherein 20 other coronavirus patients have been admitted. He disclosed that the hospital administration has allotted 400 beds for coronavirus patients.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Taliban and Afghan forces clash again outside Hera ..

Taliban and Afghan forces clash again outside Herat city

2 minutes ago
 ANC awards 4 years,6-month imprisonment in drug sm ..

ANC awards 4 years,6-month imprisonment in drug smuggling case

2 minutes ago
 Mir hits hat-trick to send Spain into Olympic semi ..

Mir hits hat-trick to send Spain into Olympic semi with Japan

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 5 lives with 197 new infections in ..

COVID-19 claims 5 lives with 197 new infections in 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 5-day anti-polio drive continues in Khyber Pakhtun ..

5-day anti-polio drive continues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

4 minutes ago
 All departments on high alert to cope with any sit ..

All departments on high alert to cope with any situation in Monsoon

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.