92 fertilizers dealers arrested on over-pricing, black marketing in Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2023 | 08:05 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) There was no dearth of fertilizers for the Rabi crops 2023-24 particularly wheat as the official teams were actively penalizing fertilizers black marketers and profiteers under a zero-tolerance policy of the Punjab government with 182 named in FIRs and 92 of them handed over to the police during the last one month across the province.

Agriculture spokesman said in a statement that dealers found selling fertilizers at higher prices were burdened with fines worth Rs 10.781 million while 29,984 bags were seized valued around Rs 10.

8 million.

The agriculture department has asked the people to contact assistant directors, deputy directors or directors agriculture extension Punjab to convey their complaints regarding fertilizers black marketing and over-pricing. They can also get their complaints recorded via the agriculture helpline number 0800-17000.

The spokesman said the violators were being dealt with iron hands to ensure that agriculture implements of good quality including seeds, and fertilizers remain available to farmers at official prices.

