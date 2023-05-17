92 miscreants identified in violent protest on May 9 in Dir

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ):The Special Branch of district police Lower Dir has identified as many as 92 miscreants who were involved in vandalism in disguise of protests on May 9 in the district.

According to the report available with this agency, these miscreants were directly involved in damaging the public and private properties on the day. The report recommended strong legal action against them.

Meanwhile, another report of the police in the provincial capital disclosed that the miscreant elements in the guise of protests on May 9 and 10, looted public and private properties besides causing damage worth millions of rupees to government offices and army check posts in the city.

An official report regarding the losses in the provincial capital revealed that the miscreants vandalized public and private properties in Bacha Khan Chowk and Firdous areas and set fire to offices of Radio Peshawar and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) located in a four-storey building of PBC.

Moreover, five motorbikes, two vehicles and a cattle market wherein 20 cattle were also burnt alive.

Similarly, the saboteurs also destroyed the installations of Sui-gas and PTCL, private vehicles on the way and looted ATMs of different banks and arms' shops thus causing loss of millions of rupees, it said, adding that they also vandalized the offices of Election Commission and Khyber Bank besides attacking the check posts of Army near Gora Qabristan and on Shami road.

The main gate of the provincial assembly was also broken by the violent mob while a group of criminals ransacked the Hayatabad check-post and stole two motorbikes and official furniture and electronic appliances, including computers, fans, water coolers and others.

The report further mentioned that public and private properties were also damaged in Bannu, Khyber, Charsadda, Lower Dir, Kohat, Mardan and Swabi and added a list of losses was being prepared.