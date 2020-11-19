92 more COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :In an alarming development ,COVID-19 cases registered a sharp rise in the district as 92 more persons became its victims during the last 24 hours.

According to a handout issued here,Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar Ul Haq said that 80 patients were reported from Rawalpindi district while 12 belonged to other districts.

He said that number of coronavirus patients in the district hospital's were continuously increasing while the district government,health department and others had made arrangements to control the situation.

The DC informed that 21 cases were reported from Potohar town, 16 Rawalpindi Cantt,25 Rawal town,3 Gujar khan and 15 from Taxila.

He further added that 33 patients were admitted in Holy family Hospital,3 Benazir Bhutto Hospital,6 Red Crescent,8 Institute of Urology and one in the Hearts international hospital who were being provided the best health care facilities.

Anwar said that to control the spread of COVID-19,the district administration imposed smart lockdown in various parts of the city and Cantonment areas to ensure public safety.

He said that,the areas which had been sealed from November 19 midnight include DHA Phase 1 sector C, Gulshanabad, Hali road street 10, Allama Iqbal street Muslim Town and Behria Town phase 3.

"There will be controlled entry and exit in the said areas identified as hotspots of C virus disease",he added..

The DC advised the citizens to avoid crowded places ,wear face masks, stay at home and follow safety measures issued by the government.