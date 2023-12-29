92 more SU employees to get election training on January 2

On the instructions of the District Election Commissioner, the training of 92 more employees of Sindh University Jamshoro as Assistant Presiding Officers and Polling Officers has been scheduled for January 2, 2024, at Benazir Bhutto Chair and Convention Center

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) On the instructions of the District Election Commissioner, the training of 92 more employees of Sindh University Jamshoro as Assistant Presiding Officers and Polling Officers has been scheduled for January 2, 2024, at Benazir Bhutto Chair and Convention Center.

According to the circular issued by the Registrar Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko, another 92 employees of the university and those who could not attend the selection training on December 29 have been directed to reach at Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Chair and Convention Center on January 2.

According to the circular, the employees who do not participate in the training will be responsible in case of action under the election rules.