92 more surfaced positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :About 92 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 22620 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 729103 people were screened for the virus till May 2 out of which 92 more were reported positive.

As many as 20926 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 237 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.