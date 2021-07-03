UrduPoint.com
92 More Tested Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 11:44 PM

About 92 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 27387 in the province on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :About 92 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 27387 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 874428 people were screened for the virus till July 3 out of which 92 more were reported positive.

As many as 26331 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 312 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

