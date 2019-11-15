92 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 92 pilferers throughout South Punjab on Thursday

MEPCO teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 100,000 units, said a spokesman of the company.

A sum of over Rs 1.7 million was imposed as fine on the pilferers while FIRs were got registered against one of them on charge of metre tampering.