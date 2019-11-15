UrduPoint.com
92 Power Pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 11:49 PM

The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 92 pilferers throughout South Punjab on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 92 pilferers throughout South Punjab on Thursday.

MEPCO teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 100,000 units, said a spokesman of the company.

A sum of over Rs 1.7 million was imposed as fine on the pilferers while FIRs were got registered against one of them on charge of metre tampering.

More Stories From Pakistan

