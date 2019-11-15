UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

92 Power Pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 07:27 PM

92 power pilferers caught in south Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 92 power-pilferers during operations throughout south Punjab in a day, a Mepco official said on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 92 power-pilferers during operations throughout south Punjab in a day, a Mepco official said on Friday.

Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 127,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2 million was imposed as fine on power-pilferers while FIRs were got registered against two of them on charges of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Vehari Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Wins Sailing Event Of 33rd National ..

16 minutes ago

Opposition withdraws no-confidence motion against ..

30 minutes ago

Russia's Bogdanov, UK International Affairs Advise ..

2 minutes ago

Quetta sewage, sanitation floods city thoroughfare ..

2 minutes ago

Philippines reports first vaping-linked illness

2 minutes ago

German Chancellor to Meet With Croatian, Egyptian ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.