92 power pilferers caught in south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 92 power-pilferers during operations throughout south Punjab in a day, a Mepco official said on Friday.

Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 127,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2 million was imposed as fine on power-pilferers while FIRs were got registered against two of them on charges of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.