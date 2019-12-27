UrduPoint.com
92 Power-pilferers Caught In South Punjab

92 power-pilferers caught in south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 92 power-pilferers during separate operations throughout south Punjab in a day, an official said on Friday.

The Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 89,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 1.6 million fine was imposed on power-pilferers while cases were also got lodged against three of them involved in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

