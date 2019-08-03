92 power-pilferers nabbed in Multan

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 92 power-pilferers during operations in the region in a day, an official said on Saturday

MEPCO teams, accompanying task forces, raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 120,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.4 million was imposed as fine on power-pilferers, while FIRs were got registered against two of them on charges of tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.