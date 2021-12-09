UrduPoint.com

92 Power pilferers nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 92 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday.      MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,  Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of  over 106,000 electricity units.

      A sum of over Rs 1.9 million fine was imposed while three cases were logged against the power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

