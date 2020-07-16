UrduPoint.com
92 Shelter Homes Being Set Up Across Punjab: Provincial Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Secretary Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Zahid Saleem Gondal has said that 92 shelter homes are being set up across Punjab.

He said this while addressing a performance review meeting of officers of district departments at Social Welfare Department office during his visit here on Thursday. He said one shelter was being set up at each divisional headquarters.

The secretary said that online re-registration of 2,500 charitable organisations across province was under way under the Charity Commission, while registration of more than 2,000 inactive and bogus organisations had been canceled.

The meeting was attended by Director Social Welfare Hussain Ahmed Gondal and Deputy Director Muhammad Yar Gondal, in-charges of Kashana, Darul Amaan, Darul Falah, Children Home and Sanatzaar.

The Social Welfare secretary said that Rs 1 billion budget had been allocated for development and non-development works of the organisation this year. He said that Rs 30 million had been distributed among deserving families across the province in collaboration with philanthropists during lockdown.

He said that Rs 133 million had been allocated to ensure provision of missing facilities at the SocialWelfare institutions in Sargodha division, while Rs 90 million allocated for Model Children Home, Kashana, Darul Amaan, Darul Falah , Sanatzaar and other district departments.

Later on, he along with Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, inspected the proposed site for construction of shelter home in Sargodha at an estimated cost of Rs 60 million.

