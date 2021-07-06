920 enforced disappearance cases disposed of from out of 1,266 received from UN: COIOED

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COIOED) has disposed of 920 cases of alleged enforced disappearances from out of 1,266 cases received from the United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances (UN WGEID).

According to a press release, some 346 such cases are still under investigation. These cases included old cases of 1980s of Afghan Refugees and a considerable number of cases remain inconclusive due to non-availability of complete address, mobile number or any other contact of the missing person or his family.

Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances regularly submits progress on the cases which it receives from United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances, (UN WGEID) Geneva through Pakistan Permanent Mission at Geneva and Ministry of Foreign Affairs Islamabad.

The Commission responded to the material received form United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances after its 123rd Session which was considered at 124th Session of the United Nations body which was held from 17-21 May, 2021.

On the basis of Material submitted to UN WGEID on individual cases received by this commission from time to time, UNWGEID has clarified 93 cases pertaining to Pakistan which have now been deleted from the list of cases against Pakistan.