920 ltrs contaminated milk discarded

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday discarded 920 liters of adulterated milk as well as imposed fines on several food points over unhygienic condition.

According to a spokesperson,the teams checked 22 vehicles carrying milk at Pull-64.

Out of these, samples of three vehicles were found contaminated.The team discarded 920-litres milk on the spot.

Meanwhile, the PFA teams also conducted raids in Lal Square market and Main market and imposed fine amounting to Rs. 112,000 on several food outlets over various violation.