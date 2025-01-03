Open Menu

920 Ltrs Contaminated Milk Discarded

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2025 | 12:00 PM

920 ltrs contaminated milk discarded

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday discarded 920 liters of adulterated milk as well as imposed fines on several food points over unhygienic condition.

According to a spokesperson,the teams checked 22 vehicles carrying milk at Pull-64.

Out of these, samples of three vehicles were found contaminated.The team discarded 920-litres milk on the spot.

Meanwhile, the PFA teams also conducted raids in Lal Square market and Main market and imposed fine amounting to Rs. 112,000 on several food outlets over various violation.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Vehicles Market

Recent Stories

UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of G ..

UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Qatar strongly condemns shooting incident in Monte ..

Qatar strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing bilateral re ..

12 hours ago
 166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed ..

166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire

12 hours ago
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals details of comprehensive guid ..

12 hours ago
 Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outsi ..

Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outside NYC event space, police say

12 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New O ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas

12 hours ago
 Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart partner to strength ..

Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart partner to strengthen community engagement

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews UAE Cabinet accomplish ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews UAE Cabinet accomplishments

12 hours ago
 Rental Disputes Center receives AED3 million donat ..

Rental Disputes Center receives AED3 million donation to provide stability for s ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan