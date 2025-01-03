920 Ltrs Contaminated Milk Discarded
Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2025 | 12:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday discarded 920 liters of adulterated milk as well as imposed fines on several food points over unhygienic condition.
According to a spokesperson,the teams checked 22 vehicles carrying milk at Pull-64.
Out of these, samples of three vehicles were found contaminated.The team discarded 920-litres milk on the spot.
Meanwhile, the PFA teams also conducted raids in Lal Square market and Main market and imposed fine amounting to Rs. 112,000 on several food outlets over various violation.
Recent Stories
UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025
Qatar strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro
Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing bilateral re ..
166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals details of comprehensive guid ..
Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outside NYC event space, police say
Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas
Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart partner to strengthen community engagement
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews UAE Cabinet accomplishments
Rental Disputes Center receives AED3 million donation to provide stability for s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
920 ltrs contaminated milk discarded48 seconds ago
-
FIA apprehends two human traffickers21 minutes ago
-
Bus-Truck collision claims life of driver, injures 2 in Multan41 minutes ago
-
Six criminals held1 hour ago
-
PML-N sacrifices political interests to rescue Pakistan's economy: Rana Sanaullah1 hour ago
-
Sibi, surrounding areas rocked by 4.7 magnitude earthquake1 hour ago
-
Kashmiris to observe 5th January as Right to Self-Determination day2 hours ago
-
Heaviest snowfall lashes AJK's upper reaches12 hours ago
-
PTI founder involves in serious level cases: Asif12 hours ago
-
AJK Bar Association slams proposal for new electoral constituencies12 hours ago
-
AJK President Sultan and Ex-AJK PM show grave concern over human rights violations and the worsening ..12 hours ago
-
AJK to observe 'Kashmiri Children Day' on January 412 hours ago