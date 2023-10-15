9200 candidates to appear in entry test of UoS in first phase

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The directorate of admissions University of Sindh, Jamshoro has released the list of candidates from 16 districts who will be appearing for the entry test for the academic year 2024.

According to the university's spokesperson, the entry test for admission to the Bachelor's degree program in 2024 will be held on October 22 at the Allama I.I Qazi campus.

In the first phase of the test, a total of 9,200 candidates from 16 districts will participate including 1,700 female candidates and 7,500 male candidates.

The spokesperson informed that candidates from various districts including Dadu, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Karachi, Kashmore, Khairpur, Larkana, Noshero Feroze, Qamber-Shahdadkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Tharparkar and Thatta will appear in the first phase of the test to be held on October 22 and candidates will receive their admit cards via email on or before October 18.