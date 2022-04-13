92000 bardana distributed among farmers so far

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A wheat procurement drive has been launched here and so far 92,000 bardana have been distributed among the farmers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :A wheat procurement drive has been launched here and so far 92,000 bardana have been distributed among the farmers.

This was stated in a meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Amir Hassan to review the situation of wheat procurement, Ramadan Bazaar and fertilizer here on Wednesday.

ADCR said that a target had been set to distribute 800,000 bardana of 100 kg bags throughout the district this year. He directed all the Assistant Commissioners to visit the wheat procurement centers on daily basis and ensure all the facilities for farmers at the procurement centers.

Ameer Hassan stressed on the need to deploy revenue staff to monitor the weight of wheat at the procurement centers.

The report of the first Ashra regarding Ramadan bazaars was also presented in the meeting and informed that so far 119,000 bags of flour have been provided in all the 10 Sasta Ramadan bazaars in the district out of which 140,000 bags have been sold.

ADCR directed to ensure abundant availability of fresh fruits and vegetables at agricultural fair price shops.

All the Assistant Commissioners also presented their reports on gardavari and fertilizers in the meeting.

Officers of concerned departments also attended the meeting.