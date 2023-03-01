UrduPoint.com

923 Profiteers Fined In Feb

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2023 | 03:40 PM

923 profiteers fined in Feb

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration imposed Rs 4,227,000 fine on 923 shopkeepers on the charge of overcharging and profiteering during the last month.

According to a spokesperson here on Wednesday,38 price control magistrates including Assistant Commissioners (ACs) conducted inspections in 23505 shops and markets of all the four tehsils.

The team found 732 shopkeepers accused of charging more than the fixed rates, 5 hoarders, 31 shopkeepers on adulteration, 391 shops for not displaying the rate list.81 cases were registered against profiteers while 52 godowns and shops were sealed.

Price Control Magistrates fined a total of 923 shopkeepers whereas a total of 161 accused were arrested and sent to police stations.

