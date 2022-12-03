UrduPoint.com

92338 Children To Be Vaccinated Against Polio At Tank

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2022 | 03:20 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :District administration has made comprehensive arrangements to administer polio vaccine drops to about 92338 children during an anti-polio drive starting from Monday(December 05).

The campaign was formally inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak along with District Health Officer(DHO) Dr Shair Khan Afridi by administering polio vaccine to children at DC Office here on Saturday.

The event was also attended by officials of the health department, Assistant Commissioners parents and representatives of other relevant departments.

On the occasion, DHO and Polio Officials briefed the deputy commissioner about arrangements and other matters pertaining to the campaign.

Hameedullah Khattak said that elaborate arrangements had been made to conduct the anti-polio drive in a peaceful manner and in this armed forces would provide full support to the district administration.

He urged parents to get their children vaccinated in the campaign in order to protect them from the crippling disease of polio.

"No child should be left without polio drops and foolproof security arrangements have been made by district police to provide security polio teams and make the drive a complete success by meeting the target," the DC maintained.

