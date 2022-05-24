924 policemen to remain alert at police lines

As many as 924 policemen at police lines have been put on alert to cope with any untoward incident in the wake long march call given by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for March 25 in Islamabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :As many as 924 policemen at police lines have been put on alert to cope with any untoward incident in the wake long march call given by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for March 25 in Islamabad.

The City Police Officer (CPO) has ordered for a reserve police team comprising one Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), two head constables and 18 constables from every police station to report police lines, keeping in view, the law and order situation.

The reserve police which will report to police lines would set up their camps at theplace of safe city project and its adjacent sites.

The CPO warned that strict legal action would be initiated against absent officials.