924,447 Kids Vaccinated Against Polio In Four Days
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 06:18 PM
The polio teams administered vaccine to 269,808 children under five years of age on Thursday on the fourth day of
anti-polio drive started from Monday.
Now, the total number of vaccinated children has swelled
to 924,447 during the current campaign.
This was stated at a meeting of district polio eradication committee
meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh
here on Thursday.
