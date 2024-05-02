924,447 kids vaccinated against polio in four days

The polio teams administered vaccine to 269,808 children under five years of age on Thursday on the fourth day of

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The polio teams administered vaccine to 269,808 children under five years of age on Thursday on the fourth day of

anti-polio drive started from Monday.

Now, the total number of vaccinated children has swelled

to 924,447 during the current campaign.

This was stated at a meeting of district polio eradication committee

meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh

here on Thursday.