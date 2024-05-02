Open Menu

924,447 Kids Vaccinated Against Polio In Four Days

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 06:18 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The polio teams administered vaccine to 269,808 children under five years of age on Thursday on the fourth day of

anti-polio drive started from Monday.

Now, the total number of vaccinated children has swelled

to 924,447 during the current campaign.

This was stated at a meeting of district polio eradication committee

meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh

here on Thursday.

More Stories From Pakistan