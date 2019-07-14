925 prisoners screened at health camp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :925 prisoners of 6000 Rawalpindi Central Jail Adiala screened themselves at a special medical camp.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Rashid Khan told APP on Sunday that925 officials screened for Hepatitis C and found 54 positive while 5 were diagnosed with Hepatitis B.

Dr Rashid informed that free of cost tests of Hepatitis B/C and HIV Aids were being carried out at the camp, adding, medical consultation, examination, vaccination and treatment were also being provided.

The CEO said 11 officials of district health authority including medical officers, dispensers and computer operators were performing duties at the camp. He said Punjab government was committed to provide best health care facilities to the residents at their doorstep, adding, camp woukd continue till July 20.