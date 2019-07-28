926,726 pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia ; 11% increase seen over last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :A total of 926,726 pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom , according to the Directorate General of Passports (Jawazat).

It said 881,229 pilgrims arrived by air through King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Muhammad Bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah.

According to the Jawazat, as many as 35,148 pilgrims have arrived by land through the Kingdom's various inlets and 10,349 by sea.

It said the number of the pilgrims who have so far arrived in the Kingdom to perform the Haj are more by 90,000, representing 11 percent over their number the same time last year, Saudi Gazette reported.

According to the Jawazat, some 555,338 pilgrims have arrived in Madinah to pay homage to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and pray at his mosque.

It said 393,719 pilgrims have completed their visit procedures and proceeded to Makkah for the Haj while 161,588 are still remaining in the Prophet's city.

Meanwhile about 70 boy scouts from the department of education in Jeddah are serving the pilgrims at the Haj terminal for the 11th year in a row.

They help the old, women, the disabled and the children complete their passport procedures until they reach their buses to take them to their accommodation in Makkah or Madinah.

They also shower the pilgrims with gifts consisting of roses, dates and Zamzam water.

On the other hand the tawafa establishment for the pilgrims from Arab countries have employed 349 women to serve its pilgrims.

The women were distributed among the various committees for reception, departure, accommodation, social services, media, grouping and others.