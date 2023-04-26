927 defective streetlights replaced in city

Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) has replaced 927 defective streetlights on Narwala Road, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Kashmir Road, Sir Syed Town, Afghan Abad, Hajji Abad, Commissioner Office Road, Gulistan Colony and Sammundri Road during last 10 days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) has replaced 927 defective streetlights on Narwala Road, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Kashmir Road, Sir Syed Town, Afghan Abad, Hajji Abad, Commissioner Office Road, Gulistan Colony and Sammundri Road during last 10 days.

A spokesman of MCF said here on Wednesday that these lights were defective for a long time, which were replaced on special direction of Divisional Commissioner/MCF Administrator Silwat Saeed.

He said that MCF also installed 19 new 120-watt LED lights in various parts of the city so as to facilitate the people during night hours.

He further said that MCF also collected revenue of Rs.2.9 million under the head of commercialization of different buildings and approval of their maps. Similarly, Rs.1.5 million was also collected under head of registry, he said and added that patch work of various roads was started in the city and it would be completed on war-footing to facilitate the road users.