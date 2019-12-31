9.270 Kg Hashish seized, 6 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested six (6) accused recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Police have arrested six (6) accused recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Tuesday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals; teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 6 accused recovering 9270 grams Hashish, 60 liter liquor and 5 Pistols 30 bore from them.

They were: Muhammad Waqas, Muhammad Hashim, Sabir Hussain, Niaz Ali, Muhammad Iqbal and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.