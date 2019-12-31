9.270 Kg Hashish Seized, 6 Arrested In Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:15 PM
Police have arrested six (6) accused recovered narcotics and weapons from them
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Police have arrested six (6) accused recovered narcotics and weapons from them.
Police spokesman said Tuesday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals; teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 6 accused recovering 9270 grams Hashish, 60 liter liquor and 5 Pistols 30 bore from them.
They were: Muhammad Waqas, Muhammad Hashim, Sabir Hussain, Niaz Ali, Muhammad Iqbal and others.
Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.