928 accused arrested in week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Karachi Police during its drive against criminals arrested over 928 accused from different parts of the megalopolis during this week.

Over 47 kgs of hashish, 01 kg of heroin, 96 grams of ice,134 different types of illegal weapons including ammunition,02 grenades and 1750 grams of explosives used in looting the citizens and other incidents were seized from the arrested street criminals, informed the spokesperson to Karachi Police on Sunday.

Around 06 encounters took place in this week during which 10 dacoits were arrested on the spot after an exchange of fire with the accused.

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell Karachi arrested 22 accused of car lifting gang from different areas of the city and seized 17 stolen / snatched motorcycles and 01 vehicle.

The Special Investigation Unit Karachi arrested 22 accused in various operations and seized more than 18 illegal weapons and motorcycles.

A total of 61 snatched and stolen motorcycles and 05 vehicles were also recovered by the police.