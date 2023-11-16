Open Menu

9,28,387 Children From Five Years To Be Vaccinated Against Polio

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2023 | 07:56 PM

9,28,387 children from five years to be vaccinated against polio

To ensure that every child is vaccinated against polio, Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmad Uqaili has stated that during the campaign, particular attention should be given to the most vulnerable districts

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) To ensure that every child is vaccinated against polio, Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmad Uqaili has stated that during the campaign, particular attention should be given to the most vulnerable districts.

He voiced his opinions on Thursday while presiding over the Divisional Polio Task Force meeting via video link to discuss the plans for the anti-polio campaign that will begin on November 27 and run through December 1, 2023.

He went on to say that to eradicate the polio virus, excellent teamwork and monitoring are necessary. He also stressed that during the polio campaign, any form of neglect should not be accepted, and the work of the polio teams should be closely observed.

Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqaili gave instructions to relevant health departments to make the immunization and polio campaigns as successful as possible to improve the health of defenceless children.

On this occasion, the WHO's Area Coordinator, Dr.

Jhangir Korai, provided specifics, stating that 928,387 children between the ages of one and five are intended to receive polio vaccinations through drops in three of the division's fourteen tehsils and eleven union councils. In addition, 188 UCMOs, 616 area in-charges, 188 transit points, 234 fixed teams, 2785 mobile teams, and 2386 female health workers will work door-to-door to administer the vaccine.

Additional Commissioner Mirpurkhas I Ali Nawaz Bhoot, Additional Commissioner II Sono Khan Chandio, Additional Deputy Commissioner I Ghulam Dastgir Sheikh, Additional Deputy Commissioner II Prem Chand, Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Abdul Halim Jagirani, Deputy Commissioner Umerkot Wali Muhammad Baloch, and concerned department officers attended the meeting. Director of Local Government Abdul Nasir Siddiqui, Director of Health Dr. Abdul Shakoor Jarwar, District Health Officer Mirpurkhas Dr. Jairam Das, Regional Director PPHI Mazhar Vissar, and concerned department officers were also present.

APP/shr/378

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Nasir Tharparkar November December Government

Recent Stories

Russian shelling kills two in Ukraine's Kherson re ..

Russian shelling kills two in Ukraine's Kherson region

6 minutes ago
 UoT extends last date for spring 2024 admissions u ..

UoT extends last date for spring 2024 admissions until Nov, 24

4 minutes ago
 Final term examinations of fall 2023 Semester to s ..

Final term examinations of fall 2023 Semester to start on Dec 4

4 minutes ago
 Chief Justice PHC visits Central Prison Haripur

Chief Justice PHC visits Central Prison Haripur

4 minutes ago
 Attock Police solves the 14-year-old boy's blind m ..

Attock Police solves the 14-year-old boy's blind murder case

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach at ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach at $ 12.53 billion

8 minutes ago
Improved diplomacy seen as way out of Pakistan's d ..

Improved diplomacy seen as way out of Pakistan's daunting regional challenges

14 minutes ago
 Prof. Dr Shah Ali Ul Qadr elected as President KUT ..

Prof. Dr Shah Ali Ul Qadr elected as President KUTS for 2023-24

14 minutes ago
 British Council, EZDMC discuss for industry adviso ..

British Council, EZDMC discuss for industry advisory taskforce group

14 minutes ago
 Mirpurkhas Police raids the alcohol vendors

Mirpurkhas Police raids the alcohol vendors

14 minutes ago
 Nisar Usmani Award conferred upon A. Majeed Gill

Nisar Usmani Award conferred upon A. Majeed Gill

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cup: Peshawar beat FATA to move to final

Pakistan Cup: Peshawar beat FATA to move to final

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan