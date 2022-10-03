9286 people rescued during September

Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) rescued 9286 people in Faisalabad during September 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) rescued 9286 people in Faisalabad during September 2022.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Engineer Ehtisham Wahla after a meeting said on Monday that Rescue 1122 received 9689 calls during last one month and responded to these calls within an average time of 7 minutes.

These calls were relating to 2131 road traffic accidents, 6681 medical emergencies, 92 fire incidents, 284 crimes, 11 drowning cases, 22 building collapse and 963 miscellaneous incidents.

The Rescue 1122 rescued 9286 people and shifted 5682 persons to hospitals for treatment in addition to providing first aid to 3242 patients.

During these incidents, 362 victims expired despite hectic efforts of rescue teams for their survival, he said, adding that 29 people were killed due to road traffic accidents during this period.