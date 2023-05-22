929 elected members of HMC took oaths

The District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Majeedano has informed that 929 elected members of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), out of 955 elected against 796 seats, took the oaths of their offices here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Majeedano has informed that 929 elected members of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), out of 955 elected against 796 seats, took the oaths of their offices here on Monday.

In a brief statement issued several hours after the oath taking ceremonies, which took place at nine separate places, the DEC informed that 26 members could not take the oath.

As many as 318 Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of 159 Union Committees of the HMC and 637 General Members of the Wards were supposed to take oaths.