UrduPoint.com

929 Elected Members Of HMC Took Oaths

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2023 | 09:42 PM

929 elected members of HMC took oaths

The District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Majeedano has informed that 929 elected members of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), out of 955 elected against 796 seats, took the oaths of their offices here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Majeedano has informed that 929 elected members of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), out of 955 elected against 796 seats, took the oaths of their offices here on Monday.

In a brief statement issued several hours after the oath taking ceremonies, which took place at nine separate places, the DEC informed that 26 members could not take the oath.

As many as 318 Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of 159 Union Committees of the HMC and 637 General Members of the Wards were supposed to take oaths.

Related Topics

Election Hyderabad December

Recent Stories

The Supreme Court not provide conveyance for Imran ..

The Supreme Court not provide conveyance for Imran Khan's appearance

11 minutes ago
 PM declares National Games as Pakistan's sign of v ..

PM declares National Games as Pakistan's sign of victory against terrorism

11 minutes ago
 Dr Jamal to inaugurate medical dispensary for Jour ..

Dr Jamal to inaugurate medical dispensary for Journalists

18 minutes ago
 Ashrafi thanks China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and E ..

Ashrafi thanks China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt for boycotting G20 meetin ..

18 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Sabotage Group Attack on Russia's Belgor ..

Ukrainian Sabotage Group Attack on Russia's Belgorod Region Injures 8 People - G ..

13 minutes ago
 Climate change causes 2 mln deaths in 50 years; po ..

Climate change causes 2 mln deaths in 50 years; poor suffer most: UN

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.