92nd birth anniversary of ZA Bhutto on Sunday: Hamayun Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial President of Pakistan People's Party, Hamayun Khan Friday said that 92nd birth anniversary of former prime minister and founder of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) will be observed on Sunday across the province to pay tribute to his visionary leadership.

In a statement, he said that large number of party workers, parliamentarians and party's office bearers will participate in birth anniversary functions to be held in all district level.

He said that workers and leaders of PPP would continue their efforts to take the philosophy, vision and mission of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed forward.

He said that democracy was restored in the country due to sacrifices of PPP workers and leadership.

Hamoyun Khan said that PPP would always remain committed to complete the mission of Bhutto.