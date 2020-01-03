UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

92nd Birth Anniversary Of ZA Bhutto On Sunday: Hamayun Khan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 04:12 PM

92nd birth anniversary of ZA Bhutto on Sunday: Hamayun Khan

Provincial President of Pakistan People's Party, Hamayun Khan Friday said that 92nd birth anniversary of former prime minister and founder of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) will be observed on Sunday across the province to pay tribute to his visionary leadership

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial President of Pakistan People's Party, Hamayun Khan Friday said that 92nd birth anniversary of former prime minister and founder of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) will be observed on Sunday across the province to pay tribute to his visionary leadership.

In a statement, he said that large number of party workers, parliamentarians and party's office bearers will participate in birth anniversary functions to be held in all district level.

He said that workers and leaders of PPP would continue their efforts to take the philosophy, vision and mission of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed forward.

He said that democracy was restored in the country due to sacrifices of PPP workers and leadership.

Hamoyun Khan said that PPP would always remain committed to complete the mission of Bhutto.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister President Of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Democracy Sunday All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Vivo Upgrades The Style Statement with S1 Pro in P ..

3 minutes ago

Zakat distribution among deserving people to be en ..

3 minutes ago

East China port sees robust growth in sea-trial t ..

3 minutes ago

World Braille Day to be observed on Saturday

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates Panagah for ..

3 minutes ago

Over 3,100 complaints of transgender redressed via ..

13 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.