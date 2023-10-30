92nd Urs of Hazrat Syed Saman Shah Sarkar continuous

The 92nd Urs of Hazrat Syed Saman Shah Sarkar also known as ‘Larr Jo Laal’ or Pir of Roosters is continuing at his shrine some 6km from Pangrio town of Sindh's Badin district amid strict security measureS

On the directives of SSP Badin Qamar Raza Jiskani security arrangements had been tightened in this regard.

According to a security plan issued by the District Intelligence branch, as many as 509 police officers and jawans were performing their duty while walking through gates and CCTV cameras were also installed at the main entrance of Shrine.

SSP has been directed to ensure the safety of devotees and maintain law and order situation during the Urs celebration.

