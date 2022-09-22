UrduPoint.com

92pc Kids Vaccinated Against COVID-19 In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2022 | 07:26 PM

92pc kids vaccinated against COVID-19 in Punjab

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has so far achieved the target of vaccinating 92 per cent children in the age group of 5 to 11 years against coronavirsu in the 6-day campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has so far achieved the target of vaccinating 92 per cent children in the age group of 5 to 11 years against coronavirsu in the 6-day campaign.

According to the Health Department sources on Thursday, 2.

1 million children have been administered the vaccine in Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur and Okara districts in just three days.

The target for each day of the vaccination campaign has been set at 808,000 children per day, said Secretary Health Dr Irshad Ahmad.

He said that about 4.8 million children would be vaccinated in the 6-day drive across the province, under the extended programme of immunization (EPI).

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Okara Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Million

Recent Stories

PFA disposes of 8,000 litres of adulterated milk

PFA disposes of 8,000 litres of adulterated milk

2 minutes ago
 IGP inaugurates CTPL smart licensing centre

IGP inaugurates CTPL smart licensing centre

2 minutes ago
 Federer teams up with Nadal at Laver Cup for final ..

Federer teams up with Nadal at Laver Cup for final match

2 minutes ago
 Gold down by Rs.400 per tola 22 Sep 2022

Gold down by Rs.400 per tola 22 Sep 2022

2 minutes ago
 Women's basketball World Cup results

Women's basketball World Cup results

4 minutes ago
 PSMA, Indonesian envoy discuss bilateral trade imp ..

PSMA, Indonesian envoy discuss bilateral trade improvement opportunities

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.