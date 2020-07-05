93 cases registered in June

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Patrolling Police arrested a number of illegal weapons holders,drug pushers and proclaimed offenders,registered 93 cases and handed over them to concerned police stations during the month of June.

Police said on Sunday that Patrolling police was taking all possible steps to protect the highways of Sargodha region.

During patrolling,the team arrested 35 drug pushers,15 proclaimed offenders and recovered 185 litres liquor and 22 kg hashish from their possession.The accused were wanted in various cases.

The teams also recovered four Kalashnikov, 57 pistols 30 bore and 13 rifles (223, 444 bore) whereas during action against illegal transportation of wheat and flour, 90 ton wheat seized and cases had also been registered against the accused.