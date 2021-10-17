UrduPoint.com

93 Corona Under Treatment Patients In HMC Peshawar: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :A total of 93 patients were under treatment in Hayatabad Medical Complex Hospital Peshawar, an official of hospital informed the media men here on Sunday.

She said that the total number of ventilators was 68 and 38 ventilators were allocated for coronavirus patients while 20 patients were undergoing treatment on ventilators.

She informed that 4 new coronavirus patients were admitted on Sunday while 5 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovery.

She also confirmed no patient's death.

