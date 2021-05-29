UrduPoint.com
93 More Tested Corona Positive In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

93 more tested Corona positive in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :About 93 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 25001 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health DirectorateCell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 789058 people were screened for the virus till May 28 out of which 93 more were reported positive.

As many as 23565 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 273 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

