93 More Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Hyderabad

Mon 29th June 2020 | 10:20 PM

93 more tested positive for coronavirus in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The district health authorities have diagnosed 93 more coronavirus positive cases in Hyderabad, taking tally to 2699 including 1330 active cases.

According to the figures issued by the health authorities here on Monday, as many as 1330 infected people were in isolation including 1224 people who were isolated at their homes while 106 are admitted in isolation centers.

Some 12 patients were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and four are under HDU, health officials said.

More than 1300 people have been recovered in the district from the virus while 43 had so far lost their lives.

