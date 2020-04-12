93 new confirm cases of coronavirus detected : CM Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Sunday said that during the last 24 hours 93 new confirm cases of coronavirus have been detected while two more patients succumbed to the infection.

He said that the during last 24 hours 569 tests were conducted, of them 93 were diagnosed as positive, said a statement issued from Sindh CM's House here on Sunday.

"The number of tests conducted so far comes to 13309 while tally of the positive cases has risen to 1411," Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The chief minister said that during last 24 hours two more patient died and the death toll of reached to 30 or 2.1 percent of the total patients. The number of patients recovered during the last 24 hours is 18, he said and added so far 389 patients have recovered and returned to their homes. The percentage of cured patients in terms of the total positive cases is 28 percent, the chief minister said.

Giving details of the patients, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that at present 645 were in home isolation, 60 at Isolation Centers and 992 under treatment at different hospitals of the province.

Talking about frequency of the age of the patients, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 71 patients were between 1 to 10 years, 118 between 11 to 20 years, 311 between 21 to 30 year, 260 between of 31 to 40 years, 196 of 41 to 50 years, 226 between 51 to 60 years, 152 between 61 to70 years, 47 between 71 to 80 years and five between 81 to 90 years.

"This shows that the people of every age is prone to the virus, therefore we all have to be careful in our movement and must maintain social distancing even at home," he urged the people.

The chief minister also disclosed a new data under which he said 68.3 percent male and 31.7 percent female have been affected. "The ratio show that the male members have been affected more than the female because male members frequently go out of their homes and do not care of social distancing as has been advised by the experts," he said and added then the male members become carriers of the virus and bring it back to their homes.

The chief minister, once again urged the people of the province to maintain social distancing, observe lockdown properly, otherwise we would not be able to contain the virus.