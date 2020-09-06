UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

93 New Coronavirus Cases Take Tally To 36,591 In KP: Health Deptt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 03:20 PM

93 new coronavirus cases take tally to 36,591 in KP: Health Deptt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The Health Department on Sunday disclosed 93 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 48 hours and said that the total cases have surged to 36,591.

The official data of coronavirus cases released here said that no death was reported from any part of the province during the last 24 to 48 hours, adding that until now 1255 people fell prey to the contagious disease.

It said after recovery of 128 more patients till Saturday evening the total recovered cases climbed to 34,377, however the active cases remained 959.

It said that during the last 48 hours 53 new cases were reported from Peshawar, 22 from Haripur, 1 each from Charsadda, Swabi and Battagram, two from Mansehra, three each from Khyber, Swat and Kohat and four from Abbottabad.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Mansehra Kohat Charsadda Haripur Swabi Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE to provide medical treatment for former Mali p ..

2 hours ago

Jaishankar hails UAE-India relations

4 hours ago

G20 ministers support efforts to mitigate coronavi ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 6, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

&#039;World faces delayed economic recovery from C ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.