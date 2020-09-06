93 new coronavirus cases take tally to 36,591 in KP: Health Deptt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The Health Department on Sunday disclosed 93 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 48 hours and said that the total cases have surged to 36,591.

The official data of coronavirus cases released here said that no death was reported from any part of the province during the last 24 to 48 hours, adding that until now 1255 people fell prey to the contagious disease.

It said after recovery of 128 more patients till Saturday evening the total recovered cases climbed to 34,377, however the active cases remained 959.

It said that during the last 48 hours 53 new cases were reported from Peshawar, 22 from Haripur, 1 each from Charsadda, Swabi and Battagram, two from Mansehra, three each from Khyber, Swat and Kohat and four from Abbottabad.