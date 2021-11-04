93 outlaws arrested in October in ISLAMABAD

Islamabad police have apprehended 93 outlaws including 45 accused of 13 dacoit gangs and recovered looted items worth Rs. 22.44 million

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have apprehended 93 outlaws including 45 accused of 13 dacoit gangs and recovered looted items worth Rs. 22.44 million.

The investigation officers of Capital police were using modern technology and human resources to arrest the accused, following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil-Ur Rehman, said a news release on Thursday.

Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar said the Federal police was conducting operations with better strategy to curb crime in the city.

A crackdown was underway to eradicate street crimes.

He appealed the citizens to fulfill their national duty and help police to ensure law and order in the city.

He directed police officers to expedite actions against proclaimed offenders including those involved in robbery and dacoity incidents. He also directed them to enhance patrolling at various areas to secure public properties.