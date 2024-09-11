93 passport offices set up at Pakistani missions abroad: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday apprised the National Assembly that a total of 93 passport offices have been set up at Pakistani missions abroad in various countries while no such office was working in Afghanistan.

Replying to various questions during Question Hour, the minister said that the passport offices were set up based on the population of overseas Pakistanis.

To a separate question, he said that a total of 625 stalls were burnt due to a fire incident occurred at weekly Bazaar H-9. Due to said incident, the financial loss reached up to Rs 280 million approximately (as per stall holders’ statements), he said.

He said an Inquiry was held under the supervision of Dy. Commissioner, Islamabad and accordingly report was submitted to the Prime Minister's Office. He said three times fire incidents happened at H-9 Bazaar in the last three years and damaged the stalls, resulting in heavy financial loss to government assets and stallholders, he said.

He said the stall holders were also asked to keep fire extinguishers to avert the recurrence of such fire incidents in future.

He said the prime minister has perused the report and directed that CDA/MCI shall develop a Fire Safety Plan and a comprehensive fire safety audit of all Mercantile Bazaars in ICT shall be conducted on the first week of every month in the light of Islamabad Fire Prevention and Life Safety Regulations 2010 and international best practice.

A detailed report of the fire safety audit findings, including identified gaps and recommendations shall be shared with all concerned for implementation, he said.

He said the CDA/MCI shall initiate a comprehensive capacity-building program for fire-fighting personnel to enhance their knowledge and skills in fire prevention, detention, and response. The CDA/MCI shall procure necessary fire safety equipment and ensure its proper maintenance and availability, he added.

To a supplementary question, he said that the interior minister regularly engaged with all law enforcement agencies for the maintenance of law and order besides meeting with families of martyrs across the country. He assured the House that the interior minister would come to this august house.

