93 Patients Of Coronavirus Recovered In Two Centers: Dr Yasmin

Wed 15th April 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that 24 patients from Expo Center and another 5 patients from Mayo Hospital had returned to their homes on Wednesday after recovery from COVID-19 which bore a testimony to the untiring efforts of the doctors and paramedical staff.

The Minister said that a total of 93 patients from these two centers had so far returned to their homes after recovery. She said the doctors, paramedical staff were working with commitment and dedication and the increasing of recovered patients was an encouraging development.

The Health Minister said, "So far as recovery is concerned, the hope and self belief of the patient in his recovery is a very crucial factor.

" The government had no option other than the lockdown and the activities for support of the marginalized and the labourers were simultaneously underway across the province, she said and added that the government had allocated adequate resources for the Corona emergency.

Speaking further, Dr. Yasmin Rashid said, "All dedicated hospital are equipped with ventilators, emergency medicines and facilities and trained staff in the province, we are hoping that in coming days the number of recovered patients will increase. The government is utilizing all available resources for the prevention, control and treatment of coronavirus cases."

More Stories From Pakistan

