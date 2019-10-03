UrduPoint.com
93 Pc Work Of Qila Saifullah-Loralai Highway Widening Project Completed

Widening and strengthening of Qila Saifullah-Loralai section of Qila Saifullah-Multan Highway (N-70) is nearing completion and it would likely be accomplished by end of the year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ):Widening and strengthening of Qila Saifullah-Loralai section of Qila Saifullah-Multan Highway (N-70) is nearing completion and it would likely be accomplished by end of the year.

Funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB), the total cost of the project is Rs 5105.18 million, an official of National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP on Thursday.

Work on the project commenced in August 2016 and it was supposed to be completed in February this year, but due to delay in release of funds it could not be completed in stipulated time. However he said so far about 93 per cent of the project has been completed.

It is worth mentioning here that N-70 has about 438 km in length out of which 256 km portion is situated in Balochistan province from Qila Saifullah to Betawa whereas remaining 182 km is situated in Punjab province from Betawa to Multan.

