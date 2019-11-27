93 percent children vaccinated in anti-polio drive

(@FahadShabbir)

Atleast 213,905 children were vaccinated during a five-days long anti-polio drive and achieved 93 percent target in district Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Atleast 213,905 children were vaccinated during a five-days long anti-polio drive and achieved 93 percent target in district Abbottabad. This was revealed in the meeting which was chaired by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad.

Two more five-days long anti-polio drives would be carried out on December 2 and the December 16. In the meeting, difficulties, which were faced by the anti-polio teams during the drive came under discussion and also decided that the parents those have refused vaccination their children must be immunized during next drives.

DC Abbottabad Amir Afaq directed Information department, District Khateeb and other Ulema to counter negative propaganda against the polio vaccination and create awareness amongst the masses about the importance the drive.

He further said that Health Department has Primary role in anti-polio drive, all other departments were supporting them, Amir Afaq directed health department officials to take concrete measures for the upcoming drives and achieve the target of 100 percent.

Deputy Commissioner also directed the health and other concerned departments to submit report of hurdles and difficulties which had faced during the campaign and improve the functioning of monitoring teams.

In the meeting Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Shahab Muhammad Khan, other district administration officers, District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad, EPI in-charge, World Health Organization (WHO) representative, District Khateeb Abbottabad, Police and other concerned departments officers were also present.