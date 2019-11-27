UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

93 Percent Children Vaccinated In Anti-polio Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 12:41 PM

93 percent children vaccinated in anti-polio drive

Atleast 213,905 children were vaccinated during a five-days long anti-polio drive and achieved 93 percent target in district Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Atleast 213,905 children were vaccinated during a five-days long anti-polio drive and achieved 93 percent target in district Abbottabad. This was revealed in the meeting which was chaired by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad.

Two more five-days long anti-polio drives would be carried out on December 2 and the December 16. In the meeting, difficulties, which were faced by the anti-polio teams during the drive came under discussion and also decided that the parents those have refused vaccination their children must be immunized during next drives.

DC Abbottabad Amir Afaq directed Information department, District Khateeb and other Ulema to counter negative propaganda against the polio vaccination and create awareness amongst the masses about the importance the drive.

He further said that Health Department has Primary role in anti-polio drive, all other departments were supporting them, Amir Afaq directed health department officials to take concrete measures for the upcoming drives and achieve the target of 100 percent.

Deputy Commissioner also directed the health and other concerned departments to submit report of hurdles and difficulties which had faced during the campaign and improve the functioning of monitoring teams.

In the meeting Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Shahab Muhammad Khan, other district administration officers, District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad, EPI in-charge, World Health Organization (WHO) representative, District Khateeb Abbottabad, Police and other concerned departments officers were also present.

Related Topics

World Police Polio Abbottabad December All

Recent Stories

Wall Street Exchange is giving away prizes worth P ..

49 seconds ago

OIC Secretary General Congratulates Guinea-Bissau ..

56 seconds ago

Facebook to play active role in Elimination of Vio ..

8 minutes ago

Huawei says ready to help Ukraine develop broadban ..

25 minutes ago

Mekong countries, S.Korea agree to deepen cooperat ..

5 minutes ago

No skate parks: the Vietnamese medal hopefuls skat ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.