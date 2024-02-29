93% polio target achieved in three days

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) In the first three days of the national anti-polio campaign,93% of the set target has been achieved as

739,832 children were vaccinated against polio,while the remaining 59,784 children will be covered by March 1.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain while reviewing the performance of the anti-polio campaign here on Thursday.

In the meeting, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar, CEO Health Dr. Rehan Azhar, World Health Organization representative Dr. Yasir, UNICEF representative Dr.

Faryal Syed, Deputy DHO Shiraz Masood, Dr. Shahzad Iqbal were present,while Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and Deputy DHOs of Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur participated through video link.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said that it would be ensured that not a single child of Sialkot district was deprived of polio vaccinations by March 1.

He appealed to the parents to inform the district polio control room on phone number 925011 in the areas where the polio teams had not reached so far and the team would be sent immediately.